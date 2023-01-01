Stattys tools and methods for strategy and innovation

© 2023 Stattys © 2023 Stattys

Page Loading...
Language
English
Search
Advanced Search
Register
My Cart
Menu
Account
Preferences
Language
English

Sale

Super Price
-30%
MethodKit for Bathroom Design

MethodKit for Bathroom Design
Special Price €29.89 Regular Price €42.70
Super Price
-30%
MethodKit for Health

MethodKit for Health
Special Price €42.14 Regular Price €60.20
Super Price
-30%
MethodKit for Kitchen Design

MethodKit for Kitchen Design
Special Price €29.89 Regular Price €42.70
Super Price
-30%
MethodKit for Gender Equality

MethodKit for Gender Equality

Special Price €36.26 Regular Price €51.80
Super Price
-50%
Culture Map Canvas A0 (47" x 33") synthetic paper (EN)

Culture Map Canvas A0 (47" x 33") synthetic paper (EN)
Special Price €12.45 Regular Price €24.90
Super Price
-70%
Sticcos Clip white

SticcosClip white - Set of 6
(4.5)
Special Price €5.61 Regular Price €18.70
Super Price
-70%
Mission Model Canvas B0

Mission Model Canvas B0 (55" x 39") synthetic paper (EN)
Special Price €10.47 Regular Price €34.90
Super Price
-50%
The Wheel of Progress A1 135g DE

The Wheel of Progress A1 135g DE (paper version)
Special Price €3.95 Regular Price €7.90
Super Price
-50%
The Wheel of Progress A0 135g DE

The Wheel of Progress A0 135g DE (paper version)
Special Price €4.95 Regular Price €9.90
Super Price
-50%
The Wheel of Progress A0 PVC DE

The Wheel of Progress A0 PVC (unbreakable) (DE)

Special Price €12.95 Regular Price €25.90
Super Price
-80%
BMY Canvas A3 (paper version)

Business Model You Canvas A0 (EN) 135g
Special Price €1.98 Regular Price €9.90
Sale
Culture Map A1

Culture Map Canvas A1 (synthetic paper) - 17" x 12" (42 x 30 cm)
Special Price €5.96 Regular Price €14.90
Super Price
-50%
Microfiber cleaning cloth black

Microfiber cleaning cloth black
Special Price €1.95 Regular Price €3.90
Super Price
-50%
Microfiber cleaning cloth yellow

Microfiber cleaning cloth yellow
Special Price €1.95 Regular Price €3.90
Super Price
-40%
Plain rectangle tin box

Metal box for small items
Special Price €1.14 Regular Price €1.90
Super Price
-40%
metal box for playing cards, learning cards, other smal items, transport safety, 10,1 x 7 x 2 cm (LxBxH)

Metalbox for playing cards (big)
Special Price €2.34 Regular Price €3.90
Super Price
-20%
Stattys Noteboard – Foldable Pocket-Size Dry-Erase Whiteboard with 4 markers

Stattys Noteboard – Foldable Pocket-Size Dry-Erase Whiteboard with 4 markers
(5.0)
Special Price €15.12 Regular Price €18.90
Bestseller
Super Price
-50%
2-in-1 Wallcovering - Projektor und Whiteboard - White

2-in-1 Wallcovering - Projector & Whiteboard 10m² - White
Special Price €170.50 Regular Price €341.00
Super Price
-50%
Smart Whiteboard Tapete

Whiteboard Wallcovering 10m² - White
Special Price €162.50 Regular Price €325.00
Super Price
-40%
Whiteboard Paint 6 6m² Clear (Whiteboard)

Whiteboard Paint 6m² - Clear
Special Price €92.40 Regular Price €154.00
Super Price
-40%
Whiteboard Paint 6m² - White - Part B

Whiteboard Paint 6m² - White
Special Price €92.40 Regular Price €154.00
Super Price
-15%
Business Model generation, Business model toolkit, moderation kit, moderation box, moderation set, value proposition canvas, business model canvas, stattys notes, electrostatic moderation card, magnetic sticky notes, business tool, Stationary, the office

Business Model Generation Toolkit 3.1 (facilitation kit) German version
Special Price €143.65 Regular Price €169.00
Super Price
-80%
BMY Canvas A3 (paper version)

Business Model You Canvas A3 (EN)
Special Price €0.50 Regular Price €2.50
Sale
Sticky Notes Roll, Post-it, office, brainstorming, notes of liability, presentation, stattys notes, whiteboard, organize, organization, ideas, five colors, planning, green, yellow, pink, blue, white, paper

Sticky Notes Rolls (5 cm x 8 m)

Starting at €1.34

Super Price
-60%
Team Alignment Map B0

Team Alignment Map B0 (synthetic paper)
Special Price €13.96 Regular Price €34.90
Super Price
-50%
MethodKit Brainstorming Bundle

MethodKit Brainstorming Bundle (EN)
Special Price €345.00 Regular Price €690.00
Super Price
-30%
MethodKit for App Development

MethodKit for App Development, (EN)
Special Price €34.30 Regular Price €49.00
Super Price
-90%
The cx/omni Customer Journey Mapping Workshop Toolkit - A comprehensive set that includes guidelines, posters, sticky notes, and various other tools for a successful workshop.

Customer Journey Mapping Workshop Toolkit
Special Price €8.90 Regular Price €89.00
Super Price
-70%
Business Model You Deutsch A1

Business Model You Canvas A1 (DE) 170g
Special Price €2.37 Regular Price €7.90
Super Price
-30%
MagWrite Matt on roll

MagWrite Matt - magnetic receptive whiteboard wall 1.2 x 12 m
Special Price €604.80 Regular Price €864.00
Super Price
-20%
MagWrite Matt on roll

MagWrite Matt - magnetic receptive whiteboard wall 1.2 x 6 m
Special Price €345.60 Regular Price €432.00
Super Price
-30%
MagLiner - wallcovering for magnets 0.61 x 12 m

MagLiner - wallcovering for magnets 0.61 x 12 m
Special Price €189.14 Regular Price €270.20
Super Price
-30%
MagLiner on roll

MagLiner - wallcovering for magnets 0.61 x 6 m
Special Price €94.57 Regular Price €135.10
Super Price
-30%
MagWrite Gloss on roll

MagWrite Gloss - magnetic receptive whiteboard wall 1.2 x 12 m
Special Price €604.80 Regular Price €864.00
Super Price
-20%
MagWrite Gloss on roll

MagWrite Gloss - magnetic receptive whiteboard wall 1.2 x 6 m
Special Price €345.60 Regular Price €432.00
Super Price
-69%
Business Model Learning Cards A6 DE

Business Model Learning Cards A6 DE
Special Price €0.23 Regular Price €0.75
Super Price
-69%
Strategyzer Business Model Test Karte A6 (DE)

Strategyzer Business Model Test Karte A6 (DE)
Special Price €0.23 Regular Price €0.75
Super Price
-40%
Stattys Transporttation Tube BIG (black)

Stattys Transportation Tube BIG (black)
Special Price €16.56 Regular Price €27.60
Super Price
-69%
Learning Card

Strategyzer Business Model Learning Cards A6 (EN)
Special Price €0.23 Regular Price €0.75
Super Price
-40%
Stattys Bag

Stattys Bag
Special Price €2.25 Regular Price €3.75
Super Price
-69%
Test Card A6

Strategyzer Business Model Test Card A6 (EN)
Special Price €0.23 Regular Price €0.75
Super Price
-80%
The Business Model Design Space - Kartenstapel

Mapping the Business Model Design Space - Kartenstapel (DE)
Special Price €2.98 Regular Price €14.90
Super Price
-63%
BMG Canvas B0 (paper version)

Business Model You Toolkit 2 in English
Special Price €12.82 Regular Price €34.90
Super Price
-50%
Mini eraser

Mini eraser
Special Price €0.95 Regular Price €1.90
Super Price
-60%
BMY Lifeline

BMY Lifeline Discovery A3 (paper version)
Special Price €0.58 Regular Price €1.45
Sale
Stattys Notes XL yellow, electrostatic self-adhesive moderation cards, self-adhesive notepaper, sticky magnetic notes, moderation card, stattys, stickynotes, stattys notes, statty, electrostatic foil, notepad, pad for drawing, office set

Stattys Notes XL (A4)

Starting at €22.41

Super Price
-30%
Stattys Office Set, Stattys, slickynotes, stattys-notes, whiteboard foils, Stattys Notes Starter Set 1, Starter Kit, Starter Set Whiteboard, Traveler Set, Travel Set, Business Set, static whiteboard, self-adhesive whiteboard, electrostatic

Stattys Office Set
Special Price €97.65 Regular Price €139.50
Super Price
-30%
Stattys Business Travel Set

Stattys Business Travel Set
Special Price €104.65 Regular Price €149.50
Super Price
-30%
Stattys Business Travel Set Tube

Stattys Carrying Tube (silver)
Special Price €10.46 Regular Price €14.94
Super Price
-40%
Stattys Clearboardfoil (A1) 10 transparent, statically charged, office, innovation, moderation, self-adhesive, self-adhesive, electrostatic, consultant, mobile whiteboard, reusable, transportable

Stattys Clearboard Sheet A1-10
Special Price €29.70 Regular Price €49.50

Note on shipping to international countries:

Due to increased costs and complexities in shipping and delivery, we have decided to limit our offerings to the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway. However, for orders of higher value from outside these regions, we are willing to evaluate individual cases. Please reach out to us at [email protected] for inquiries or use the contact form.

Stattys tools and methods for strategy and innovation

Welcome to the Stattys Online Shop in Germany. Since 2010, we have been providing innovative Stattys work material (tools) for creative, visual work and already have over 15,000 customers. In methods, you will find many posters (often called canvas) and printed materials developed by experts and our partners. These visual aids enable you to get started very quickly and maintain a good overview of the full picture as you develop your ideas further. You can start on your own, but most fun, and speed you are likely to achieve in teamwork. Our customers are individuals, who want to improve, create, develop, learn, to master something new and challenging. Also many consultants, facilitators, trainers, agile project managers, and teachers, use our tools and the methods we offer and use the power of visual working.

notes.jpg

Stattys Notes Solutions

With electrostatic Stattys Notes, we make it possible to collect, structure and present your ideas, thoughts, and problems regardless of where you are.
Our approach promotes individual creativity in the search for new ideas and solutions, creates space for more concentration at work, and offers everyone an easy way to keep their heads clear.
We fill the gap from collecting ideas to approaching solutions and implementing them.

Creative Walls

We believe that walls are new tables for writing, sketching, and drawing, especially for visualization in teams and groups. While the range of traditional whiteboard solutions is vast, we would like to focus on other options to enable you to use walls, windows, doors, and cabinets as intelligent whiteboard space.
Projector-Wallcovering-3000.jpg
methoden.jpg

Methods

For us and certainly for many others, the Business Model Canvas was a kind of revolution. It has made it easy, fast, and visual to communicate with others through business models, understand and redevelop the model. We offer this method and many more as canvas/posters in different sizes and materials.

make ideas move / News

Our goal is to help you master your challenges more successfully. With small tips, videos, and maybe interviews, we would like to give impulses. Our topics include visual work and communication, innovation and strategy development, agile project management, and much more. Register now with our newsletter and get a 5 € Coupon Code.
Subscribe Newsletter
Statty's products are made of recyclable materials, free of adhesive or adhesives, and adhere to virtually any smooth surface without the need for additional aids. They can be used and repositioned several times.

Create your own Stattys Design

How about the Stattys Notes Cover with your own design and message
Contact us here
Paket1-0.jpg

Home Office + New Work + Family Set

No matter whether you want to solve problems privately, in your home office, or in a team, or find new ideas. Grab our whiteboard, pens, and the matching Stattys and get started. With the SticcosClips you can attach your notes anywhere and move them flexibly and wipe away your notes at any time with the microfiber cloth and collect new ideas. This is how flexible brainstorming works!
More Details
Paket2-0_n.jpg

New Work + Business Model Booster Bundle

This set is filled with numerous materials that will help you develop processes, projects, or ideas in your company. In addition to the classic Stattys and writing materials, this set convinces you with Canvas, instructions, flashcards, and much more. As a special bonus, you will receive a toolkit with a workbook, strategy cards, and canvas as an add-on for 0 € in this set - get started today!
More Details
Paket3-0_n.jpg

Ecological all-in-one workshop box-Bundle

This box is the all-rounder when it comes to creative work and contains a wide range of contents. This set not only contains our classic whiteboard including SticcosClips and markers but also the entire content of Workshop Box 2.0. With this, you can not only optimize ideas and processes but also plan and conduct training courses, presentations, and all kinds of lectures with the contents of this box. In addition, the Ultimate Business Model Booster Set is available as an exclusive addition to the box.
More Details
Customer service
Customer Service
+49(0)2222 828 9605
Monday- Friday
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Free shipping
Free Shipping
Shipping to Germany is free for orders over € 59
Return policy
Fast returns processing
Fast and uncomplicated returns processing
Favorites list
Free Add-Ons
For some products you can also benefit from free bonus gifts
Authenticity guarantee
Pay by Bill is possible
Simply select the pay-by-bill payment method during the purchasing process and pay conveniently after 14 days
Free shipping to Germany for orders over 59€ net.